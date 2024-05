Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

The Defense Ministry of Lithuania has announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes drones, ammunition, and power generators.

"Lithuania enhances its steadfast support for Ukraine. Today, we delivered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 5.56x45 mm ammunition, anti-drone equipment, 100 kW generators and foldable beds to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," it said in X Social Network on Friday.