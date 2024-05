The enemy has expanded the zone of active hostilities by almost 70 kilometers, thus trying to force Ukraine to use an additional number of brigades from the reserve, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

On his Telegram channel, he informed that due to the complication of the situation in the east of Ukraine, he has been working for several days in a row in units fighting in Kharkiv region.