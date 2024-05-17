Facts

10:41 17.05.2024

Enemy loses 1,410 people over day – General Staff

Enemy loses 1,410 people over day – General Staff

The defense forces eliminated 1,410 occupiers, 18 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 45 UAVs, as well as 35 vehicles and special equipment units during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 17, 2024 approximately amount to: about 489,870 people of military personnel (plus 1,410) people, 7,547 tanks (plus 18) units, 14,552 armored combat vehicles (plus 14) units, 12,603 artillery systems (plus 38) units, 1,071 MLRS units (plus one), 800 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 353 aircraft units (plus two), 326 helicopters (plus one) units, 10,073 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 45), 2,200 cruise missiles, 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 17,104 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 56) units, and 2,062 units of special equipment (plus seven)," the message says.

