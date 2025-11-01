Enemy loses 104 military in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

Russian occupiers lost 104 military personnel in Pokrovsk area in one day, with a total of 46 offensive actions taking place there over the course of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, 104 occupiers were neutralized in this area today, 55 of whom irrevovably," the message reads.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed one vehicle, three motorcycles, and 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Three vehicles, one UAV control center, and six shelters for occupier personnel were also damaged.

In total, since the beginning of the day, in Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have attempted to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 46 times.

The enemy attacked in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novo-Ekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novo-Pavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvereve, Novo-Ukrainka, and in the direction of Hryshyne. Fighting continues in one location.