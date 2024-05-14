Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 20 people, incl three children

Law enforcers are documenting the consequences of the strikes inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivsky district at around 16:10 on Tuesday.

"One of the aircraft munitions hit a high-rise building. Another strike hit the garages near another multi-apartment building. At least 15 garages went on fire. Twenty people sustained injuries and acute stress reaction. There are six men, eleven women and three children, including two girls, 12 and 8, and a boy, 12, among them," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

Also, civilian cars and garages, at least 20 residential and non-residential buildings, including a shopping mall, an educational establishment, shops, etc., were damaged. Windows were broken at the entrance of a subway station.

According to preliminary information, the Russian forces used UMPB D-30 (universal interspecific gliding munition with a caliber of 30 centimeters).

A pre-trial investigation was launched on the violation of laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.