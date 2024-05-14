DOT announces purchases of food for AFU for second half of year

The State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) has launched purchasing food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the second half of the year, the procedures have already been posted on ProZorro.

As reported on the DOT website, purchases will be made in sets according to the updated food product catalogue. As before, water and bread will be purchased separately. The corresponding ones will be announced on ProZorro next week.

In addition, it is indicated that the procurement strategy includes several changes aimed at ensuring continuity of supply and helping to improve military nutrition. Among them:

- anti-dumping. Previously, during the auction, the maximum price could be reduced by 50-70%. Now this figure is 40%, which will ensure fair competition and increase the importance of non-price criteria: timely delivery of products, high quality, appropriate volumes;

- regional strategy. Product procurement procedures are now divided into three categories by volume (large, medium and small) and lots. Within each procedure, there are restrictions on the number of lots per person to ensure reliability of supply and attract capable suppliers;

- verification of suppliers. Before ordering products from a supplier, DOT will conduct an audit of the supplier to find out about the readiness of the order. Specialists will check warehouses, transport, and the availability of qualified personnel;

- digitalization of processes. Applications are already being submitted through the information system. The next stage is to make all steps quick, convenient and accessible for every participant in the food provision process, the DOT said.