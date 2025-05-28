Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky is preparing an appeal to Defense Minister Ustem Umerov and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal regarding the official search by the State Rear Operator (DOT) of ways to purchase imported uniforms and property for the army.

"The State Rear Operator is officially looking for ways to purchase imported uniforms for the army and other property instead of Ukrainian ones (…) This is not just treason. This is very similar to treason," he wrote on Facebook, adding a screenshot of the DOT's official request on its website for a corresponding commercial offer.

Kysylevsky also announced his intention to contact law enforcement agencies regarding the investigation of such actions for intentional harm to the state.

"It seems that the employees of this organization have become so impudent that they are officially looking for corrupt earnings from intermediaries who bring them from Turkey, Vietnam, Bangladesh or God knows where else," the MP is indignant.

He noted that he had repeatedly explained to the DOT leaders that when buying Ukrainian goods, up to 40% of their cost goes to the Ukrainian budget, which finances the army and the salaries of state officials.

"And when buying imported goods, are you stealing money from the military? So, you are going to steal deliberately. Money from the army, work from Ukrainian citizens," Kysylevsky summarizes.

The MP reported that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development will invite representatives of the DOT to a meeting to explain their intention to purchase military uniforms and supplies exclusively from foreign manufacturers.

For his part, the owner of TK Group Oleksandr Sokolovsky expressed surprise at such actions of the DOT in a post on Facebook, who last year was convinced that the dumping price of the offer from importers is then mostly either inadequate quality, or the breakdown of contracts, as well as litigation with such suppliers.

"Still, I think that everything is not so simple with this letter, and something will happen next... But if the answer is that many of the last May auctions did not take place, because no domestic manufacturers applied for them, then what surprised you so much if in these auctions you somehow set the expected cost by 13-27% lower than last year, in which we were already working at the limit of profitability?" he said.

In addition, he emphasizes that no one prevented the importers to whom this request is addressed from participating in these auctions open in Prozorro and "please the DOT with budget savings."