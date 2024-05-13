Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the strengthening of the defense forces in the area of Vovchansk and other border areas.

"Our counterattack operations are continuing. The direction has been strengthened, in particular, Vovchansk and the border areas in general. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty is responsible for this area directly on the spot. He is provided with the necessary means of defeat, the necessary forces," he said in a video message on Monday.

"We are destroying the occupiers' infantry and equipment. I thank our soldiers who clearly act on orders, maintain positions, and do everything to stabilize the situation," the President said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted, "we understand how the enemy acts." "Of course, we do not leave Donetsk directions without the necessary support, provision, namely Kramatorsk direction, Pokrovske, we pay constant attention to Kupyansk direction. We also record hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions, along with sabotage groups, and shelling. We are returning fire, as it should be," he said.