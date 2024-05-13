In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

In Kyiv, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky have held a meeting with Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council.

"It was an honor to welcome Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council, to Kyiv. Together with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, we informed him in detail about the situation on the battlefield. We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons and ammunition. Air defense, long-range weapons and artillery remain key elements of deterring the aggressor," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The parties also discussed strategic issues of the development of the Ukrainian army and further reform of the state's defense sector.

"I am convinced that with our partners we will be able to ensure peace and security of our citizens. I sincerely thanked the American people and the government for their crucial support in the fight against the Russian aggressor. I believe that joint efforts will help end this war, and our cooperation will be key on Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union and NATO," Umerov said.