Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

The delegations of Ukraine and the United States agreed to immediately begin negotiations to achieve lasting peace, as well as to determine the composition of their participants, according to a joint statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.

“Both delegations agreed to name their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations toward an enduring peace that provides for Ukraine’s long-term security,” the document reads.

From its side, the United States committed to discussing these specific proposals with representatives from Russia.

The Ukrainian delegation, in turn, reiterated that European partners shall be involved in the peace process.