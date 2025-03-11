US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

The United States is very optimistic about the meeting of American and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, said US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

“The summit in Jeddah with Secretary Rubio and Ukrainians and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. A very exciting day, a day that could mean a lot for all people around … when it comes to what’s important. So other fantastic news with humanity might emerge, so we are very optimistic. And I know, the Secretary is, because we know what’s at stake,” she said in a video address, published on X.