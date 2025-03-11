Facts

21:01 11.03.2025

Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Following talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the ball is now on the Russian side.

Rubio said during a conversation with reporters in Jeddah that the U.S. president's goal, first and foremost, is to end the war. According to Rubio, Ukraine took a concrete step in that direction today and he hopes that the Russians will take reciprocal steps.

He also noted that the ball is now in their court (referring to the Russians).

