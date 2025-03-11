Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agreed to conclude an agreement on the development of Ukrainian minerals as soon as possible, according to a joint statement following the meeting of the Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah.

“Lastly, both countries’ presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy, offset the cost of American assistance, and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security,” the document reads.