Vance: Let's see if we can get Russians to agree to ceasefire too

The U.S. will see if it can get the Russians to agree to a ceasefire too, Vice President J.D. Vance said.

"We think we're in a very good place where the Ukrainians have agreed to a ceasefire and we're now going to see whether we can get the Russians to agree to a ceasefire too," he said at a briefing in the Oval Office, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met.