19:06 13.05.2024

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

 In Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders inflicted fire damage on the enemy and are carrying out cleansing activities on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The number of military clashes has increased to 12. Our units inflicted fire damage on the enemy, pushed him out and are carrying out cleansing activities on the northern outskirts of the village of Vovchansk," the General Staff said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, a military clash began in the area of the settlement of Starytsia.

The total losses of the enemy in Kharkiv direction amount to 106 people, 25 units of weapons and military equipment.

Tags: #front #kharkiv_region

Умєров і Сирський у Києві обговорили зі старшим директором з питань Європи в Раді нацбезпеки США ситуацію на полі бою і потреби ЗСУ

