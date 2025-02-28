General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

As of 16:00, some 60 combat clashes have already been recorded along the entire front line, 15 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction, and 12 took place in the Toretsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions near Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pischane, Kotlyne, Nadiyivka and Andriyivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling 12 enemy attacks, three combat clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff report on Telegram says.

In the Toretsk direction, since the beginning of the day, 12 clashes have occurred in the areas of the settlements of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Leonidivka, four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, six enemy attacks have occurred in the area of ​​Konstantynopol.

It is reported that in the operational zone in Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks, and three more clashes are still ongoing. "In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 14 bombs, and carried out 333 artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements," the General Staff added.

Three clashes are ongoing in the Orikhiv direction, and one attack has already been repelled by the Defense Forces. In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice, and one clash is still ongoing. In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two enemy attacks. In the Hulyaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults, and one battle is currently underway. Isolated combat actions have been noted in the Kharkiv and Lyman directions.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Kupiansk and Prydniprovske directions.

In the remaining areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.