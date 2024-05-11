Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

The enemy has currently intensified offensive actions in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and Bakhmut directions, while the attempt by occupiers to advance in the border areas of the Kharkiv region is aimed at drawing Ukrainian forces to a new direction of the front line, said Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia task force, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The enemy has currently intensified offensive actions in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and Bakhmut directions. The occupiers see that they cannot achieve significant success in the south as well. The attempt by Russian occupiers to advance in the border areas of Kharkiv region is aimed at drawing Ukrainian forces and reserves to a new direction of the front line, so that we cannot reinforce our resources," Voloshyn said.

According to him, there are all grounds to believe that they are dealing with enemy psychological operations aimed at sowing panic and hindering Ukrainian command from reallocating reserves to other, more flash points on the eastern front of Ukraine.

"There is no large-scale offensive in the north of Kharkiv region. The defense forces, together with the Armed Forces and various military units, control the situation," said Khortytsia task force.

The spokesperson also reported that on Friday, May 10, units of the National Guard of Ukraine, operating as part of the Defense Forces, destroyed a group of Russian occupiers, four armored infantry fighting vehicles along with personnel, and an Ural truck in an attempt by the enemy to break through in Kharkiv region.