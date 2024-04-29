Units of Ukrainian Defense Forces move to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka to save lives of defenders – Syrsky

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions; units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, preserving the life and health of Ukrainian defenders, moved to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

Syrsky, describing the situation at the front on his Telegram channel, noted: "This week, heavy fighting continued along the entire front line. The situation was changing dynamically - in some directions the enemy had tactical success, and in others it was possible to improve the tactical position of our troops."

According to his information, the most difficult situation is in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where fierce fighting continues.

"The enemy has deployed up to four brigades in these directions and is trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, making its way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, preserving the life and health of our defenders, moved to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka," the commander-in-chief wrote.

According to him, in general, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes in these areas, but was unable to gain an operational advantage. Ukrainian troops inflict maximum losses on the enemy, both in personnel and military equipment.

"To strengthen the defense in these directions and replace units that have suffered losses, brigades that have restored combat capability are being relocated," Syrsky informed.