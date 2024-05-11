Facts

12:22 11.05.2024

AFU General Staff report on situation in Kharkiv region

AFU General Staff report on situation in Kharkiv region

Currently, defensive battles against attempts by Russian occupiers to conduct offensive actions and advance into the depths of our state's territory continue in Kharkiv region, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 23:00 on Friday on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Countermeasures continue in the directions of the populated areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The enemy is using infantry and equipment. Also, battles are ongoing for populated areas in the border areas that were practically in the gray zone – Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka, as well as in Oliynykove and Ohirtseve districts," the General Staff said.

The General Staff informed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines.

"Fire strikes are being carried out with the task of disrupting the enemy's offensive and destroying the occupant who has entrenched himself in our defense. Decisions on reinforcing our combat units will be implemented," the General Staff reported.

Tags: #general_staff #kharkiv_region

