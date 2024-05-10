Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, during a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Ottawa, announced the allocation of funds to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, the press service of the Canadian government said.

"Minister Blair today announced that Canada will contribute $76 million to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence (IAAD) initiative in support of Ukraine. This initiative, launched by Germany in April 2024, pools money and resources from the international community to quickly source and deliver air defence systems for Ukraine. These systems will help defend against Russian aerial attacks that have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and apartment blocks," according to the statement.

It is noted that Canada's contribution to the German IAAD initiative is just one way that Canada and Germany are working together to support Ukraine. Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members are currently deployed to Germany as part of the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine, which is helping to facilitate the transfer of aid to Ukraine, working to align future donations with Ukraine's needs, and planning for the immediate and longer-term training needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Canada and Germany are close NATO Allies, united through our close defence relationship and our commitment to supporting Ukraine. Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defence systems that it needs to protect its people. I thank Minister Pistorius for his strong cooperation, and I thank the German people for their hospitality to Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to the country," Blair said.