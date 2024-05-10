Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

The enemy has intensified shelling of the border communities in Kharkiv region, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"At 12:50, a 55-year-old civilian man was killed as a result of a shelling attack on the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in the Kharkiv district. At 13:22 – Vovchansk. The occupier attacked a private house – a woman, 60, was injured. At the same time, a civilian man was killed as a result of an enemy strike against a private household. Two men were injured. One of them is under the house rubble now," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, two civilians were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Vovchansk on May 10 in the morning.