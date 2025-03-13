Facts

09:40 13.03.2025

At night, 74 out of 117 enemy UAVs shot down, 38 imitator drones lost in location

Photo: National Guard

Last night, units of the Defense Forces shot down 74 enemy UAVs out of 117 that attacked the territory of Ukraine, 38 imitator drones were lost in location, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 74 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions," the report said.

At the same time, 38 enemy imitator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As noted, on the night of March 13 (from 19:00 on March 12), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk region and 117 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions of Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhia regions were affected by the Russian attack.

