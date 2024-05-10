Facts

09:38 10.05.2024

URCS mobile medical teams providing assistance to more than 2,100 residents of remote areas of Cherkasy region in one month

2 min read
URCS mobile medical teams providing assistance to more than 2,100 residents of remote areas of Cherkasy region in one month

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided primary medical care to more than 2,100 residents of remote settlements of Cherkasy region in a month.

“Over a month, more than 2,100 people living in remote settlements of Cherkasy region received primary medical care from mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross,” the URCS reported on Facebook.

The URCS recalled that the mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross are visiting teams of medical workers providing primary medical care to the population in the most affected regions and in remote settlements where people have limited access to medical services. The mobile medical team consists of a family doctor, a nurse and a driver.

Specialists consult and assess people's health status, measure their blood pressure, sugar and blood oxygenation levels, prescribe a treatment regimen and give out general therapeutic drugs for free. If necessary, teams promptly transport people to medical institutions.

There are six mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross operating in Cherkasy region. They regularly make trips to remote settlements of Monastyryschinska, Zvenyhorodska, Drabovska, Chyhyrynska, Smilianska and Kanivska communities.

The activities of the URCS mobile medical teams in Cherkasy region are carried out with the support of the Canadian Red Cross.

Tags: #mobile_medical_teams #urcs

