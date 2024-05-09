There can be no neutrality in fact that someone is invader, and someone is victim – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that states that continue to maintain positions of neutrality in relation to Russian aggression in Ukraine, as well as Ukraine, are in danger.

"As for the neutrality of countries, this is my message: it is necessary to respect the Constitution of any country, no matter what status it has. Someone is a member of NATO, someone has a neutral status ... But we do not forget that this neutrality concerns exclusively the country's defense capability, a certain exchange of some military technologies, etc.," he said at a press conference with Head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Kyiv.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, neutrality does not exactly concern a just peace and those aspects of the 10 points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula that will be presented at the Peace Summit.

Also, as the President stressed, "there can be no neutrality in the fact that someone is an invader and someone is a victim."

"Therefore, I think that countries with a neutral position are also in danger. As a rule, neutral countries do not have a powerful army that could help defend this country if they are attacked by an aggressor like Russia. Therefore, I think that they are all interested in stopping the aggressor, that the rules of the laws, the UN Charter and the main rule work: whatever you are or are not, you will be punished if you are an aggressor."