Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

The Latvian Seimas at a meeting on Thursday, August 11, adopted a statement recognizing Russia's aggressive actions against the civilian population of Ukraine as terrorism, and the Russian Federation as a state-sponsor of terrorism.

According to the press service of the parliament, the statement was supported by 67 deputies out of 100.

"Russia uses suffering and intimidation as a tool in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces, to paralyze the ability of the state to act with the aim of occupying Ukraine. The Seimas recognizes Russia's violence against civilians, which is carried out to achieve political goals, as terrorism, and Russia as a state supporting terrorism, and calls on other countries to express such an opinion," the statement says.

The parliamentarians also called on the EU countries to suspend the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus and strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.