Facts

13:30 11.08.2022

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

1 min read
Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

The Latvian Seimas at a meeting on Thursday, August 11, adopted a statement recognizing Russia's aggressive actions against the civilian population of Ukraine as terrorism, and the Russian Federation as a state-sponsor of terrorism.

According to the press service of the parliament, the statement was supported by 67 deputies out of 100.

"Russia uses suffering and intimidation as a tool in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces, to paralyze the ability of the state to act with the aim of occupying Ukraine. The Seimas recognizes Russia's violence against civilians, which is carried out to achieve political goals, as terrorism, and Russia as a state supporting terrorism, and calls on other countries to express such an opinion," the statement says.

The parliamentarians also called on the EU countries to suspend the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus and strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Tags: #terrorism #latvian

MORE ABOUT

12:56 30.07.2022
Russia has proved it is the greatest source of terrorism – Zelensky

Russia has proved it is the greatest source of terrorism – Zelensky

09:25 29.07.2022
Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

14:08 28.07.2022
US Senate passes resolution seeking to label Russia as sponsor of terrorism – media

US Senate passes resolution seeking to label Russia as sponsor of terrorism – media

11:38 25.07.2022
USA seriously considering declaring Russia state sponsor of terrorism – Brink

USA seriously considering declaring Russia state sponsor of terrorism – Brink

20:39 11.03.2022
World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

09:11 05.03.2022
Zelensky: at UN Security Council meeting we called for closing sky over Ukraine, launching operation to maintain peace and security

Zelensky: at UN Security Council meeting we called for closing sky over Ukraine, launching operation to maintain peace and security

13:05 04.03.2022
Zelensky discusses Russian nuclear terrorism with Japanese PM

Zelensky discusses Russian nuclear terrorism with Japanese PM

18:08 26.02.2022
Latvia sends Ukraine over 30 trucks with helmets, dry food, medical devices, medicines, as well as 500 tonnes of diesel fuel for Armed Forces of Ukraine – Defense Minister

Latvia sends Ukraine over 30 trucks with helmets, dry food, medical devices, medicines, as well as 500 tonnes of diesel fuel for Armed Forces of Ukraine – Defense Minister

14:32 08.07.2020
Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

10:01 03.07.2020
SBU rejects 128 supporters of international terror organizations from entering Ukraine in H1, 2020

SBU rejects 128 supporters of international terror organizations from entering Ukraine in H1, 2020

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

Ukraine and Switzerland reach agreement on representation of Ukrainian interests on Russian territory – MFA

Armed forces of Ukraine won’t leave shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered – Zelensky

LATEST

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

Dpty Head of President’s Office Tymoshenko announces completion of joint developments with Zelensky on implementation of Ukraine’s recovery, modernization plan

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

Ukraine and Switzerland reach agreement on representation of Ukrainian interests on Russian territory – MFA

Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

Armed forces of Ukraine won’t leave shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD