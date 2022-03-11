World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

The world must react to the seizure of two Ukrainian nuclear power plants by Russian invaders as nuclear terrorism, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"What is happening at our two plants, which are currently captured by terrorists, is called nuclear terrorism. And the world should have reacted to it in this way. But so far, some countries are helping us a lot, and some are pretending that nothing is happening. But I can say when trouble comes to these countries, then they will realize what they have done," Danilov said during the national telethon on Friday.

Danilov said that the IAEA should control all nuclear stations and facilities. "This is their function, but, unfortunately, today a lot of global, European institutions behave like cowards. This must be recognized," the NSDC Secretary said.