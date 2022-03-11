Facts

20:39 11.03.2022

World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

1 min read

The world must react to the seizure of two Ukrainian nuclear power plants by Russian invaders as nuclear terrorism, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"What is happening at our two plants, which are currently captured by terrorists, is called nuclear terrorism. And the world should have reacted to it in this way. But so far, some countries are helping us a lot, and some are pretending that nothing is happening. But I can say when trouble comes to these countries, then they will realize what they have done," Danilov said during the national telethon on Friday.

Danilov said that the IAEA should control all nuclear stations and facilities. "This is their function, but, unfortunately, today a lot of global, European institutions behave like cowards. This must be recognized," the NSDC Secretary said.

Tags: #npp #terrorism
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:16 11.03.2022
Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

15:21 11.03.2022
All facilities in exclusion zone of Chornobyl NPP under control of Russian military, monitoring state of security impossible – inspectorate

All facilities in exclusion zone of Chornobyl NPP under control of Russian military, monitoring state of security impossible – inspectorate

09:32 11.03.2022
Energoatom completely refuses nuclear fuel produced in Russia

Energoatom completely refuses nuclear fuel produced in Russia

16:46 10.03.2022
Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

11:30 10.03.2022
Stefanchuk appeals to IAEA, UN, NATO, European Parliament, European Commission to help over threat of nuclear disaster from Russia

Stefanchuk appeals to IAEA, UN, NATO, European Parliament, European Commission to help over threat of nuclear disaster from Russia

11:20 10.03.2022
Vereschuk: we demand to allow repair team to restore power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Vereschuk: we demand to allow repair team to restore power supply to Chornobyl NPP

15:15 09.03.2022
Chornobyl de-energized, threat of radiation leakage to emerge in 48 hours - Kuleba

Chornobyl de-energized, threat of radiation leakage to emerge in 48 hours - Kuleba

13:03 09.03.2022
Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

12:44 09.03.2022
Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

15:32 06.03.2022
Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

LATEST

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

Some 74 Russian prisoners of war in Sumy region – authorities

Russian troops shelling Mykolaiv from north-east side – local authorities

Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD