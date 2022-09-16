Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on world politicians and all international organizations to legally recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after the discovery of mass graves in Izium.

"You've seen Bucha, Mariupol, now Izium. How much longer can this go on? How many more places like this must Russian terrorists create before the world stops them? Today I'm speaking to everyone – America and Europe, politicians, the UN and all international organizations, leaders of states and every person who values life. Today there is only one thing missing: recognition of the truth, recognition of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism," Zelensky said in a video message.

According to him, Russia has already become the biggest source of terrorism in the world.

"No other terrorist force leaves behind so many deaths. This must be recognized legally. We must act. If there is no such recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, it will be a betrayal of everyone who was killed by Russian forces, who was tortured, who was buried in numerous mass graves throughout the territory that Russian soldiers had entered ... Russia must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. Otherwise, its terror cannot be stopped," he said.