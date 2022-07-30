Russia has proved it is the greatest source of terrorism – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the death of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka on Friday a deliberate Russian war crime.

"It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war, " he said in his traditional video address Friday evening.

"When the defenders of Azovstal left the plant, the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross acted as guarantors of the life and health of our soldiers, " he said.

Zelensky supported the joint statement of the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, which demanded on Friday from the UN and the ICRC to immediately respond to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to inspect the colony where captured Ukrainian servicemen were held, according to a joint statement of the agencies adopted following a meeting with the head of state and published on Friday.

"We demand from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which acted as guarantors of the life and health of Ukrainian prisoners of war, to immediately respond to the terrorist act committed by the Russian Federation, " the statement says.

"Now the guarantors must react, protect the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war. And I will add on my own – there should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism," he said.

Zelensky specifically addressed the United States. "Solutions are needed now. Russia has proved by numerous terrorist attacks that it is the greatest source of terrorism. This is a fact," he said.

According to him, "the UN Security Council has been informed, all participants in international relations will know what really happened."

Earlier, the Azov patronage service confirmed the death of several dozen prisoners of war in Olenivka (Donetsk region) from an explosion in their place of detention.