US Senate passes resolution seeking to label Russia as sponsor of terrorism – media

The US Senate unanimously approved a resolution calling on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine that led to "the death of countless innocent men, women and children," according to The New York Times.

"Armed forces of the Russian Federation have committed numerous summary executions against innocent civilians and have attempted to cover their atrocities with mass graves across Ukraine," the Senate bill reads.

A similar measure had been introduced in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be a strong supporter of its passage. However, the power to designate a state sponsor of terror resides with the State Department.