19:29 01.12.2022

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

The Verkhovna Rada has approved an address to the international community calling for condemnation of Russia's energy terrorism, a member of the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said.

Respective draft resolution No. 8230 was backed by 314 parliamentarians at a plenary session on Thursday, the MP said on the Telegram channel.

The document is addressed to the UN, the parliaments and governments of its Member States, the EU, the Council of Europe, as well as international organizations and inter-parliamentary assemblies regarding the condemnation of Russia's acts of energy terrorism and taking necessary measures against the aggressor state.

The Verkhovna Rada called on all partner states to accelerate supplies of modern air and missile defense systems to Ukraine, as well as energy equipment for its hospitals, schools and residential buildings that faced power outages as a result of Russia's energy terrorism.

The Ukrainian parliament also insists on strengthening sanctions pressure against Russia as a terrorist state and eliminating loopholes used by it to avoid sanctions.

Also, the Ukrainian parliamentarians called on the partner states to continue taking steps towards the creation of a Special Tribunal to deal with Russia's and its military formations' crimes in Ukraine.

