Zelenskyy on Russia’s massive attack: World has no right to give another chance to Nazism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to another massive missile strike by the Russian Federation on Wednesday morning.

“On Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II Day, Nazi Putin launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The entire world must understand who is who. The world must not give a chance to new Nazism,” he said on X.

The President noted that over 50 missiles and more than 20 Shahed drones targeted infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

According to him, all necessary services are already working to mitigate the consequences of Russian terror.