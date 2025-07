Number of victims in Kyiv due to yesterday's Russian attack grows to 28 – Tkachenko

Photo: https://suspilne.media/kyiv/

The number of victims as a result of yesterday's massive nighttime missile and drone attack on Kyiv has risen to 28 people, said head of the City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"As of 08:00, the number of victims as a result of enemy shelling on July 10 has increased to 28 people, including two minors," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.