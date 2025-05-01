Stefanishyna on relations with Hungary: There is unpleasant feeling about aggressive rhetoric, but there is dialogue, understanding

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna states that today there is dialogue and understanding in relations with Hungary.

"We have dialogue, we have understanding. We have an unpleasant feeling about aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine. And, of course, Ukraine cannot positively perceive it when it becomes part of some political campaigns," Stefanishyna said on the national telethon on Thursday evening.

As reported, on April 29, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Stefanishyna said Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to hold regular consultations starting May 12 to address all concerns of the Hungarian side and unblock the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.