Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:53 15.05.2025

Consultations with Hungary not canceled, but postponed, opportunity to resume dialogue being sought

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says that consultations with Hungary have not been canceled, but postponed, and an opportunity to resume dialogue is being sought.

"Currently, consultations on national minorities have been postponed, but not canceled. We are looking for a new opportunity when this dialogue can be resumed," Stefanishyna said on the air of a national telethon.

She also noted that Hungary itself should be interested in these communications in order to resolve the issues that concern them.

As reported, on May 11, the Hungarian side postponed the consultations with the Ukrainian delegation on national minorities scheduled for May 12. The meeting was supposed to be the beginning of regular negotiations.

Later, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that she hopes for the resumption of dialogue with Hungary.

