18:33 29.04.2025

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to hold regular consultations from May 12 to remove all concerns of the Hungarian side and unblock the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said.

"We agreed that from May 12, the teams that were present in Budapest today from the Ukrainian and Hungarian sides will work on a regular basis until we determine the entire list of tasks within the eleven recommendations that are the subject of concern of the Hungarian side," Stefanishyna said on the national telethon on Tuesday following the results of a working visit to Budapest (Hungary).

According to her, the Ukrainian side came to today's meeting with additional proposals for resolving the entire range of issues.

"We expect to work on the Hungarian side's counter-proposals throughout this week and we expect to have interim results on May 12... I hope that this dialogue will have every chance of paving the way for unblocking the negotiation process," the deputy prime minister said.

She also said today the Ukrainian side did not hear any radical statements or negative statements from the Hungarian side.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Stefanishyna, includes: First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Yevhen Kudriavets; Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Oleksandr Ilkov; Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Ihor Losovsky; MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovations Yulia Hryshyna; Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary Fedir Shandor; Deputy Head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Ihor Shynkariuk and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, while the Hungarian delegation is headed by: Deputy Minister, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Magyar.

