During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron starts negotiations on 100-year partnership between Ukraine and UK

Photo: The British Embassy in Kyiv

During his visit to Kyiv, British Foreign Minister David Cameron began negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership, a new agreement that will build strong ties between the two countries across the entire spectrum of relations.

"The minister has begun negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership, a new agreement that will build strong ties between our two countries across the entire spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defense, to science and technology, education, culture and more," the British Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The Foreign Minister paid tribute to the steadfastness of Ukrainians in the face of Russian attacks and noted that this war is a challenge for our entire generation, and Ukraine cannot fight it on its own.

He told about the need to do more to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win.

Also, during his visit to Kyiv, Cameron confirmed the provision of GBP 36 million in aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including GBP 20 million in emergency funding to rebuild after the recent wave of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and GBP 16 more for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine innovation project competition.