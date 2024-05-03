Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops during day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel and one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in an operational summary posted on Facebook.

Missile forces units defeated two ammunition depots, one air defense system, two artillery systems and one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.