France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

The French government has donated 13 vehicles for mobile police teams to combat gender-based violence; the equipment will work in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"Now, due to a full-scale war, tension in society is growing, so the percentage of cases of domestic violence is also growing. Compared to previous periods, the level of cases of domestic violence is expected to increase to 30%. Therefore, we are already preparing our units," the department said, citing Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlychenko.

At the moment, about 600 police officers are involved in mobile groups that are engaged in countering and preventing violence.

"Some 13 vehicles were equipped and transferred with the support of UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine, with the support of the French government within the framework of the international technical assistance project Supporting the police to create an effective model for responding to domestic violence and gender-based violence in war and transition period," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.