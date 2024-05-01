Facts

20:32 01.05.2024

France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

1 min read
France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

The French government has donated 13 vehicles for mobile police teams to combat gender-based violence; the equipment will work in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"Now, due to a full-scale war, tension in society is growing, so the percentage of cases of domestic violence is also growing. Compared to previous periods, the level of cases of domestic violence is expected to increase to 30%. Therefore, we are already preparing our units," the department said, citing Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlychenko.

At the moment, about 600 police officers are involved in mobile groups that are engaged in countering and preventing violence.

"Some 13 vehicles were equipped and transferred with the support of UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine, with the support of the French government within the framework of the international technical assistance project Supporting the police to create an effective model for responding to domestic violence and gender-based violence in war and transition period," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Tags: #police #cars #france

MORE ABOUT

19:29 18.04.2024
Shmyhal, French Minister of Economy discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Shmyhal, French Minister of Economy discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets

10:08 01.04.2024
France preparing new military aid to Ukraine with hundreds of armored vehicles of previous modifications, Aster missiles - minister

France preparing new military aid to Ukraine with hundreds of armored vehicles of previous modifications, Aster missiles - minister

10:02 18.03.2024
Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

15:13 16.03.2024
Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

21:10 01.03.2024
Macron to discuss war in Ukraine with party leaders in French parliament on March 7

Macron to discuss war in Ukraine with party leaders in French parliament on March 7

11:44 17.02.2024
France to provide EUR 3 bln aid to Ukraine this year, deal to last for 10 years – Zhovkva

France to provide EUR 3 bln aid to Ukraine this year, deal to last for 10 years – Zhovkva

11:07 17.02.2024
Ukraine, France sign agreement on security cooperation

Ukraine, France sign agreement on security cooperation

20:23 16.02.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris

Zelenskyy arrives in Paris

18:47 13.02.2024
Ukraine intends to attract EUR 200 mln in grants from France for recovery, restoration of infrastructure

Ukraine intends to attract EUR 200 mln in grants from France for recovery, restoration of infrastructure

14:27 12.02.2024
France donates 6,000 tablets for teaching children from Kyiv region – authorities

France donates 6,000 tablets for teaching children from Kyiv region – authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

LATEST

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Medvedchuk's associate, who was responsible for pro-Russian propaganda in Europe – media

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Defense Ministry starts developing model of Integrated Defense System

Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

AD
AD
AD
AD