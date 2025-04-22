Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:48 22.04.2025

Ukraine cracks down on intl fraud network behind $6 mln crypto investment scam

2 min read
Ukraine cracks down on intl fraud network behind $6 mln crypto investment scam

Ukrainian police, in coordination with international counterparts, have dismantled a criminal organization that defrauded Latvian citizens of over UAH 6 million through fake cryptocurrency investment platforms, the National Police's Cyber Police Department reported on Tuesday.

Operating since 2022, the suspects created fraudulent broker platforms that mimicked legitimate trading websites. They recruited victims through an extensive network of call centers across Ukraine.

"The group aggressively marketed their fake investment services on social media and employed social engineering techniques to lure victims with promises of high returns. They persuaded targets to install remote access software, giving the scammers control over their devices and access to sensitive financial information," the police said.

To launder their illicit gains, the criminals registered as sole proprietors and declared their income as payment for IT services.

Investigators tracked the movement of virtual assets from victim wallets to final recipients and collected digital evidence of the group's illegal activities.

With support from TacTeam special units of the Patrol Police Department, law enforcement conducted over 30 raids across several Ukrainian regions, targeting criminal hubs, suspects' residences, vehicles, and other related locations.

Authorities seized computer equipment, servers, crypto wallets, mobile phones, handwritten records, bank cards, flash drives, and luxury cars bought with stolen funds. The seized assets have been frozen by court order.

The group's organizer and three accomplices have been formally charged under Part 4 of Article 190 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (fraud), in the version in effect prior to August 11, 2023. Courts have imposed pre-trial detention and 24-hour house arrest as preventive measures based on motions from investigators.

Tags: #cryptocurrency #police

MORE ABOUT

20:48 16.04.2025
Briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia held at President's Office

Briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia held at President's Office

20:54 07.03.2025
USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

20:58 12.02.2025
Russians use about USDT5-7 bln monthly to bypass sanctions - presidential commissioner for sanctions policy

Russians use about USDT5-7 bln monthly to bypass sanctions - presidential commissioner for sanctions policy

10:39 27.09.2024
Invaders hit main police department in Kryvyi Rih with missile - National Police

Invaders hit main police department in Kryvyi Rih with missile - National Police

14:36 26.09.2024
USA takes steps to disrupt global cryptocurrency network to combat sanctions evasion, money laundering – Biden

USA takes steps to disrupt global cryptocurrency network to combat sanctions evasion, money laundering – Biden

11:32 17.09.2024
Dpty Interior Minister Timchenko: no leakage of military info from official surveillance cameras

Dpty Interior Minister Timchenko: no leakage of military info from official surveillance cameras

15:05 05.08.2024
URCS holds training for National Police officers in Poltava region

URCS holds training for National Police officers in Poltava region

16:39 18.06.2024
Police launch investigation into murder attempt on Kazakh citizen in Kyiv

Police launch investigation into murder attempt on Kazakh citizen in Kyiv

19:15 03.06.2024
Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

18:33 03.05.2024
Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

HOT NEWS

Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

One person killed, another injured due to Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia

President’s Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to pay farewell to Pope Francis

Zelenskyy's visit planned for farewell to Pope Francis – source

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

Four civilians of Kupyansk injured due to enemy air attack – Synehubov

Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

One person killed, another injured due to Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia

President’s Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to pay farewell to Pope Francis

New Zealand will continue to train Ukrainian troops, provide military support to Ukraine until late 2026

Ukrainian Red Cross working at site of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

National Guardsmen capture group of Russians in Kupyansk direction

Zelenskyy's visit planned for farewell to Pope Francis – source

AD
AD