Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:29 05.08.2025

GUR receives evidence of mass abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – Zarivna

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of a large-scale cyber operation, received new evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported by Bring Kids Back UA Operations Director Daria Zarivna, the intelligence agents gained access to the servers of the so-called "Crimean government", where thousands of files were stored, revealing details of the forced displacement of children.

"Among them are lists of children who were taken away, characteristics of those who were left without guardianship, illegal ‘decisions’ on the appointment of new guardians from among Russian citizens, addresses of places of residence and resettlement of abducted Ukrainian children," Zarivna noted.

According to her, this information has already been transferred to law enforcement agencies. It will become important evidence in criminal proceedings, will help find and return the children home and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Each such evidence is another step towards truth, justice and the return of our children. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that none of them remain in the hands of the occupiers," Zarivna emphasized.

Tags: #zarivna #gur #evidence #bring_kids_back_ua

