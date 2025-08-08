Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:56 08.08.2025

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

2 min read
GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

On the morning of August 8, in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), a military unit of the 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation was attacked.

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, two explosions were heard near the checkpoint of the military unit, as a result of which at least 12 Russian servicemen were killed, dozens of occupiers were injured, and equipment was destroyed.

Local media and publics on social networks immediately reported two explosions in the village of Afipsky, and local special services blocked the area and introduced an "anti-terrorist operation" regime. A concentration of ambulances and emergency and special services vehicles was observed at the scene.

At the same time, in order to conceal the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, information was disseminated in the Russian information space that the cause of the explosion was allegedly faulty gas cylinder equipment in the vehicle. In parallel, the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) is trying to remove mentions of the event in the media and social networks. Sources in the GUR note that the 90th Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade, which was attacked as a result of a special operation, is participating in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporizhia directions.

