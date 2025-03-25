Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:12 25.03.2025

Govt amends methodology for determining initial sale price of special permit for right to use subsoil – Melnychuk

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the Methodology for determining the initial sale price at the auction of a special permit for the right to use subsoil, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said.

"Changes have been made to the Methodology for determining the initial sale price at the auction (electronic auction) of a special permit for the right to use subsoil. It has been specified what information the State Tax Service and the State Commission of Ukraine for Mineral Resources must provide for processing by its working group, which is being formed by the State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources," he said in a message on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Tuesday.

It states that the government's decision ensures equal access conditions to subsoil use and a fairer calculation of the initial sale price of special permits for subsoil use. In addition, the transition coefficient for such a mineral as bischofite has been clarified.

Tags: #special #subsoil #license

