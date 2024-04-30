Facts

20:22 30.04.2024

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

2 min read
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko handed over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickups to the soldiers of the third separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces, purchased with funds allocated to the brigade by the capital, the mayor's press service said.

"Today we handed over 20 vehicles to the soldiers of the third separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces – brand new Toyota Hilux pickups. They will go to the front today. Since the beginning of this year, the city has allocated UAH 60 million from the budget for the third brigade. Half of these funds have already been purchased these pickups. Also this morning I returned from Donbas and brought aid to several units on the front line – FPV drones, Starlink systems. Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has already allocated almost UAH 6.5 billion from the budget for the needs of the military. And we will continue to increase assistance," Klitschko said.

Deputy commander of the third separate assault brigade Maksym Zhorin thanked the capital authorities and Kyiv community for their constant assistance to the military.

"There is no need to explain that a pickup truck is the most adapted vehicle for the modern front. These vehicles are extremely important for us. We will use some of the pickup trucks for evacuating fighters, some for deliveries, and some for logistics tasks. And all the vehicles will work for our common Victory over the Russian aggressor," Zhorin said.

Tags: #kyiv #help #army

MORE ABOUT

