Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

The press service of the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro reported that the dismantling of reinforced concrete tubing has begun at the construction site between the Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations.

"To accelerate the work, specialists partially opened the tunnel, creating a technological opening for transporting dismantled track concrete outside and supplying necessary materials. Restoration work at the construction site is being carried out around the clock," the Kyiv Metro press service stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to the report, metro builders are currently excavating the pit with reinforcement for the third tier, cleaning reinforced concrete surfaces, and removing dismantled concrete. Additionally, chemical reinforcement of the soil in the tunnel array, preparation of the tunnel surface for additional reinforcement, is being carried out.

According to preliminary conclusions from the Scientific Research Forensic Expert Institution, the causes of the threat of an emergency situation are inadequate design decisions and poor execution of construction and installation works for the construction of the tunnel structure within the emergency section. "The investigation is ongoing. Final conclusions will be made after the complete opening of the tunnel and additional inspections," the Kyiv Metro press service said.

"Works at the construction site continue 24/7. Specialists are making maximum efforts to restore train movement on the blue metro line by the end of the summer of 2024," said the press service of the Kyiv Metro.