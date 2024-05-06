Economy

19:52 06.05.2024

Kamet Steel plant carrying out major overhaul of cable rack at coke chemical division for uninterrupted power supply

2 min read

The Kametstal plant of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, created at the facilities of Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMK) in Kamianske, Dnirpopetrovsk region, in the coke chemical division is carrying out a major overhaul of the cable overpass, on which the uninterrupted power supply of the production depends.

According to the press release, this leading overpass houses the main cable lines that supply all departments of the enterprise's coke-chemical production. Currently, major repair work is being carried out in the area along coke battery No. 5.

"A complete replacement of metal structures supporting cable lines and metal structures of working sites for servicing the electric highway is being carried out. Specialist contractors produce metal structures directly at the plant – on specially designated sites," the company said.

It is clarified that the key goal of the repair work is to increase the reliability of power supply to the coke production plant and to eliminate emergency situations on the overpass, which could cause damage to the main cables. For this purpose, a complete renewal of metal structures that have lost strength during long-term operation is carried out. Repair efforts are also aimed at increasing work safety and improving working conditions for electricians, who systematically restore these cable lines as part of ongoing repairs.

Tags: #repair #kamet_steel

MORE ABOUT

20:02 30.04.2024
Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

17:58 08.12.2023
Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

20:30 02.10.2023
Poland hands over first repaired Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland hands over first repaired Leopard tanks to Ukraine

20:53 28.07.2023
Coke division of Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant operates with three batteries at 50-55% of their capacity, repairs other furnaces

Coke division of Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant operates with three batteries at 50-55% of their capacity, repairs other furnaces

20:40 28.03.2023
DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

21:01 14.02.2023
Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

16:00 25.03.2022
WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

11:20 10.03.2022
Vereschuk: we demand to allow repair team to restore power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Vereschuk: we demand to allow repair team to restore power supply to Chornobyl NPP

16:31 07.01.2020
Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

12:05 05.01.2016
Ukrtransgaz repairs Soyuz gas pipeline's section after structure collapse

Ukrtransgaz repairs Soyuz gas pipeline's section after structure collapse

AD

HOT NEWS

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

LATEST

After opening of sea exports, Metinvest increases workload of factories, directs efforts to retain teams – HR Director

Business expectations in Ukrainian construction market in Q2 decrease by 1.1 pp – statistics

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU develops alternative scenario in case of higher security risks with GDP growth in 2025 by 3.3%

New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

Ukrainian coal could be exported due to shutdown of Centerenergo in Russian heavy shelling – Minister of Energy

NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

Shareholders of Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant updates composition of supervisory board, re-elected four members for new term, incl its head

AD
AD
AD
AD