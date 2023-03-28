DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

DTEK Energy Holding has offered JSC Khersonoblenergo assistance in carrying out repair work at one of the company's substations, which will help remove network restrictions from the Tryfonivska SPP and increase electricity generation at the plant.

"The plant still has network restrictions on power output in the amount of 2 MW. It is due to the need to complete repairs at the Khersonoblenergo substation. To speed up this process, DTEK specialists offered their help," the energy holding said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Currently, DTEK Renewables specialists continue to restore the Tryfonivska SPP, which was damaged during the occupation: 50% of the plant's capacity has already been restored.

"Now, the solar power plant can generate 5 MW from its installed capacity of 10 MW," the company said.