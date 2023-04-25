Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

The first batch of subway cars from Warsaw should soon arrive in the capital of Ukraine, at present six cars are almost ready for transportation, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Soon, the first batch of subway cars will arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw with the help provided to us by Polish friends. At present, six cars are almost ready to be transported," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The mayor said Kyiv Metro will receive 60 cars free of charge due to the support of international partners, in particular the Warsaw Metro and the International Association of Public Transport.

"This is about the transfer of the rolling stock of series No. 717, which is also operated in our subway. The received cars will primarily be used as technical donors for overhauls of the existing rolling stock. But some of these cars will be operated as a full-fledged rolling stock on the subway line," Klitschko said.

The supply of all 60 cars should take place in stages during 2023.

"For Kyiv Metro, this is a significant help, since 80% of the rolling stock is of Soviet production. And we thank our partners for their support and comprehensive assistance," the mayor said.