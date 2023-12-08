Facts

17:58 08.12.2023

Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

2 min read
Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

Emergency repair work on the damaged section of the subway between the Teremky and Demiyivska stations, according to preliminary data, can last up to six months and will be performed on the surface, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Specialists are investigating the causes of the emergency situation that arose in the tunnel on the section of the blue subway line between the Teremky and Demiyivska stations. Train traffic there was closed. And now they run between the Heroiv Dnipra and Lybidska stations," he wrote his Telegram channel on Friday.

"According to preliminary calculations, repair work can last up to six months and will be performed on the surface," the mayor said.

Train traffic between the Teremky and Demiyivska stations was stopped on Friday for safety reasons, taking into account the technical condition of the tunnels. Previously, it was planned to close traffic in these areas from Saturday, December 9.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, 55 buses and 15 trolleybuses now run from Teremky to Lybidska. Over the next few hours, the number of ground transport duplicating the routes of closed subway stations will be increased to 77 buses and 20 trolleybuses.

"This amount of ground transport will be able to carry 14,000-15,000 people per hour. For example, the subway in this section transported about 12,000 people per hour," Klitschko said.

Tags: #subway #repair

MORE ABOUT

20:30 02.10.2023
Poland hands over first repaired Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland hands over first repaired Leopard tanks to Ukraine

20:53 28.07.2023
Coke division of Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant operates with three batteries at 50-55% of their capacity, repairs other furnaces

Coke division of Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant operates with three batteries at 50-55% of their capacity, repairs other furnaces

18:20 25.04.2023
Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

20:40 28.03.2023
DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

21:01 14.02.2023
Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

16:00 25.03.2022
WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

11:20 10.03.2022
Vereschuk: we demand to allow repair team to restore power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Vereschuk: we demand to allow repair team to restore power supply to Chornobyl NPP

16:38 28.02.2022
Subway, ground transport in Kyiv suspends operating from 19:00 to 08:00 on Tuesday

Subway, ground transport in Kyiv suspends operating from 19:00 to 08:00 on Tuesday

13:22 26.02.2022
Kyiv subway switches into shelter mode – Mayor Klitschko

Kyiv subway switches into shelter mode – Mayor Klitschko

12:38 23.05.2020
Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

AD

HOT NEWS

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

Rada amends laws on national minorities’ rights, taking into account recommendations of experts from Council of Europe

LATEST

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

Kuleba calls on all partners to strongly condemn decision of Intl Olympic Committee

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine

Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

AD
AD
AD
AD