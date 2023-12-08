Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

Emergency repair work on the damaged section of the subway between the Teremky and Demiyivska stations, according to preliminary data, can last up to six months and will be performed on the surface, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Specialists are investigating the causes of the emergency situation that arose in the tunnel on the section of the blue subway line between the Teremky and Demiyivska stations. Train traffic there was closed. And now they run between the Heroiv Dnipra and Lybidska stations," he wrote his Telegram channel on Friday.

"According to preliminary calculations, repair work can last up to six months and will be performed on the surface," the mayor said.

Train traffic between the Teremky and Demiyivska stations was stopped on Friday for safety reasons, taking into account the technical condition of the tunnels. Previously, it was planned to close traffic in these areas from Saturday, December 9.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, 55 buses and 15 trolleybuses now run from Teremky to Lybidska. Over the next few hours, the number of ground transport duplicating the routes of closed subway stations will be increased to 77 buses and 20 trolleybuses.

"This amount of ground transport will be able to carry 14,000-15,000 people per hour. For example, the subway in this section transported about 12,000 people per hour," Klitschko said.