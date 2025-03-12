U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S. representatives have already left for Russia to discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

According to the publication, Trump said this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

"The U.S. president is reporting that the US [have people going to Russia right now,' and adding 'it is up to Russia now,'" the report notes.

But he insisted that "we have gotten some positive messages on ceasefire."