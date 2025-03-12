Facts

18:35 12.03.2025

U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S. representatives have already left for Russia to discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

According to the publication, Trump said this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

"The U.S. president is reporting that the US [have people going to Russia right now,' and adding 'it is up to Russia now,'" the report notes.

But he insisted that "we have gotten some positive messages on ceasefire."

Tags: #trump #us

