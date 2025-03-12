Facts

19:14 12.03.2025

Defense Ministers of France, UK discuss AFU support to ensure country's long-term defense

 On the sidelines of the Paris Forum on Defense and Strategy, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu and British Defense Minister John Haley discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular, continued support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

"Thanks to the leadership of our two heads of state and government, France and the United Kingdom will remain committed to ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Meeting with my British counterpart John Haley yesterday evening on the sidelines of the Paris Forum on Defense and Strategy. Following yesterday's meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the Volunteer Countries in Paris, discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine in the presence of our respective Chiefs of Staff, General Thierry Burkhard and Admiral Tony Radakin. "The first of these will be continued support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure their long-term defense of the country," he said on the X social network on Wednesday.

